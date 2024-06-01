Commerce Bank Invests $493,000 in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Lazard by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $42.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

