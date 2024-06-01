Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 130,183 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,972,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,401 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,681,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,105,000.

FTXL stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $97.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

