Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXR opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

