Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

