D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in JD.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of JD.com by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in JD.com by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $29.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.51. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

