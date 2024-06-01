Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,033 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.29% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 284,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 32,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $41.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

Ishares

