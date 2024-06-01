Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.