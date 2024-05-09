IRIDEX (IRIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect IRIDEX to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. On average, analysts expect IRIDEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Stock Performance

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.82. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.