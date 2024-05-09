Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,461,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 331,592 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,338,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 770,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 451,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 229,345 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 409,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VGM opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

