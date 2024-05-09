PCM Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
PCM Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PCM opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.
PCM Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PCM Fund
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.