Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 873 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,667 shares of company stock worth $18,592,670. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FCX opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

