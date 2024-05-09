Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Kodiak Gas Services has a dividend payout ratio of 91.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Kodiak Gas Services to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Shares of KGS stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $225.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $224.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $413,468.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

