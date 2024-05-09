Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $278.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

