Ventum Cap Mkts Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter.
Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70.
In other Orezone Gold news, Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$81,000.00.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
