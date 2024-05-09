Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $268.57 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of IQVIA worth $268,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $227.88 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.03. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

