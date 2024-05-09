Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Acushnet has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NYSE GOLF opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81. Acushnet has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

