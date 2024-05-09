Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) COO Nicholas Konat Sells 31,000 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Konat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98.

On Friday, March 15th, Nicholas Konat sold 640 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $39,980.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $74.66 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

