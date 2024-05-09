JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Ashley Bacon Sells 5,086 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ashley Bacon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.4 %
AMJ opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $29.16.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 432,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,497,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter.
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
