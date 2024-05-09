MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Buys 261,868 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mackay bought 261,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.50 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of A$916,538.00 ($606,978.81).

MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

MFF Capital Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 21st. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

