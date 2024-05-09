Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Plans Dividend of GBX 14

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Andrews Sykes Group Trading Down 2.1 %

ASY opened at GBX 580 ($7.29) on Thursday. Andrews Sykes Group has a one year low of GBX 510 ($6.41) and a one year high of GBX 775 ($9.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 582.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 596.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.91 and a beta of 0.43.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

