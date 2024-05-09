Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Plans Dividend of GBX 14

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Andrews Sykes Group Trading Down 2.1 %
ASY opened at GBX 580 ($7.29) on Thursday. Andrews Sykes Group has a one year low of GBX 510 ($6.41) and a one year high of GBX 775 ($9.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 582.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 596.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.91 and a beta of 0.43.
About Andrews Sykes Group
