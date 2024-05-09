Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.38 Per Share

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $1.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Frenkel Topping Group Trading Down 3.8 %
Frenkel Topping Group stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £64.01 million, a PE ratio of 5,200.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.90. Frenkel Topping Group has a 52 week low of GBX 45.50 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 71 ($0.89).
About Frenkel Topping Group
