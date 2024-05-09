Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.38 Per Share

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $1.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Frenkel Topping Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Frenkel Topping Group stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £64.01 million, a PE ratio of 5,200.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.90. Frenkel Topping Group has a 52 week low of GBX 45.50 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 71 ($0.89).

Get Frenkel Topping Group alerts:

About Frenkel Topping Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.