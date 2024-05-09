HC Wainwright Cuts Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target to $1.50

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 107.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

