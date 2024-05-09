Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Increases Dividend to GBX 128.60 Per Share

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 128.60 ($1.62) per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ascential Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 312.22 ($3.92) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 308.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 292.81. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 187.40 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 320.80 ($4.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

