Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.90-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.17-4.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.22 billion.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance
Shares of CRL stock opened at $235.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.24. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
