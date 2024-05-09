TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 16.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,006,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,384,000 after purchasing an additional 110,510 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $144.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.