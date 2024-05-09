Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 35,825,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 271,912,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Baron Oil Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £17.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.61.

About Baron Oil

(Get Free Report)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 75% interest in Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore license located in Southeast Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baron Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baron Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.