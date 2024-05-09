Bankers (LON:BNKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.95

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.95 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 113.82 ($1.43), with a volume of 775806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.40 ($1.42).
Bankers Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,284.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Bankers Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Bankers’s previous dividend of $0.66. Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Bankers Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
