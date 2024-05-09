Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

FHLC stock opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $65.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $70.01.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

