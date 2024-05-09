Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 944 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 16.2 %

HASI opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $30.77.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.88%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.