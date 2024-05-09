Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

