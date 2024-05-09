Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.70% from the company’s current price.

KROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.32. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 25.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

