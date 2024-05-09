Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $85.00 at Mizuho

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.26.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

FIS stock opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

