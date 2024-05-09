NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from NV Bekaert’s previous dividend of $0.11.
NV Bekaert Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BEKAY opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. NV Bekaert has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $5.55.
About NV Bekaert
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NV Bekaert
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for NV Bekaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Bekaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.