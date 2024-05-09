Insider Buying: C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director Purchases $39,110.00 in Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) Director Paul C. Robinson acquired 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $39,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,367 shares in the company, valued at $718,333.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

C&F Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.39. C&F Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

