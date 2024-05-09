Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Sells $42,875.00 in Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Strategic Education Stock Up 1.0 %

STRA opened at $122.37 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $123.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 56.87%.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on STRA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 83.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 78.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Strategic Education by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.