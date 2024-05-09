Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$157.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$142.63.

A number of analysts have commented on CTC.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 400 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$136.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$133.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$139.07. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$126.25 and a 12 month high of C$189.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

