Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $190,515.92 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,893,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after acquiring an additional 498,622 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 81.1% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 751,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2,788.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 260,321 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

