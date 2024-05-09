NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$15.00.

NFI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.33.

NFI opened at C$13.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.72. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Colin Robertson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,375.00. In other NFI Group news, Director Colin Robertson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,375.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. Insiders purchased a total of 64,228 shares of company stock valued at $734,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

