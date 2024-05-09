Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

ESPR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herbst Group LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

