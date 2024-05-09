Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,275.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,820.83.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$1,552.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,492.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,342.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$911.02 and a 52-week high of C$1,563.67.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 193.642409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total transaction of C$1,468,470.00. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. In the last three months, insiders purchased 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and sold 5,011 shares valued at $6,334,563. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.