Balanced Wealth Group LLC Invests $257,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock remained flat at $35.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 255,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,076. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $37.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.