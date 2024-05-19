Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LLY traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $770.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,174. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $731.82 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $760.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.22.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

