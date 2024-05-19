Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 161,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 222,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

