Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,225 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 340,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth $28,255,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $2,425,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 233,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 658,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.