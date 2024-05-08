Balanced Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 49,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 6,114,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,701. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

