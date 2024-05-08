Balanced Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,962. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $392.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

