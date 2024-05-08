Balanced Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Balanced Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,763,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 103,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PWB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.27. 97,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,443. The stock has a market cap of $835.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $90.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.