HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.600 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays raised shares of HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. HP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

