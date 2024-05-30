Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,981 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.21% of Raymond James worth $49,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 139.8% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.5 %

RJF stock opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $90.18 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

