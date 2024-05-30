Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 520 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $417.68 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

